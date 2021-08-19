PHOTOS: Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision unveils training sidewalk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision unveiled a new training tool for students with blindness and visual impairment on Thursday.

The Line of Sight Orientation & Mobility Training Sidewalk will offer students a space to learn white cane techniques and build their confidence.

Executive Director Lois Modell says opening this sidewalk has been a longtime goal for the center.

“I just can’t thank you enough for coming on this journey with us — so many of you have,” she said at Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We’ve been here six years in this building and we’ve finally got our Orientation & Mobility Sidewalk and we’re so happy and so thrilled to be sharing it with the community of Savannah.”

The sidewalk also features an art installation by Josh and Autumn Gary. It’s meant to represent the journey each student takes, filled with curves, straight lines and more.

Officials say the center serves up to 450 community members each year, with at least 20 students in training at any given time.

“I owe it all to my staff because they just are unceasing in their mission delivery,” Modell said, “and their hearts are bigger than anything you can imagine.”