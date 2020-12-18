PHOTOS: Prime Liquor Store grand opening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Prime Liquor Store celebrated its grand opening Monday by giving back to a local nonprofit.
The new store raised funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire as they showcased their new spot on 5500 Abercorn Street.
Prime offers a wide selection, from craft beers and premium liquor to a hand-picked collection of fine cigars.
The store will be open on the holidays. Visit here for more information.
