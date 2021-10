SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University hosted its “Celebrate Together” event on the Savannah Armstrong Campus Thursday afternoon.

Organizers brought out a dunk tank, rock wall, mechanical bull, archery tag, animals, music and more for students and faculty to enjoy.

“This event is a great way for us to celebrate our history in Savannah and our connection to the Savannah community,” said GS President Kyle Marrero.