PHOTOS: Buy Local Savannah hosts year-end luncheon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Buy Local Savannah hosted its final monthly luncheon of the year at Cohen’s Retreat Thursday.

The group’s Board of Directors shared a year-end recap and previewed what members can look forward to in 2022.

Buy Local Savannah supports independent businesses in Chatham County.

“2021 has been a year of remarkable growth for Buy Local, with more local businesses than ever before joining our membership,” stated Courtney Rawlins, 2021 president of Buy Local Savannah. “Our board has been working diligently to ensure the organization’s continued success in the new year.”

Attendees were encouraged to sport their Halloween costumes at the luncheon.

Buy Local’s next big event is its holiday party in December. Keep an eye on buylocalsavannah.com for details and ticket information, coming soon.