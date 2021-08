BLUFFTON, SC. (WSAV) – Woof Gang Bakery Palmetto celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon cutting event in Bluffton.

The store is located at 7 Lawton Street in Old Town across from DuBois Park.

The ribbon cutting event is part of a 10 day grand opening celebration running through September 4.

The first 20 customers in the store during the event received free Woof Gang Bakery gourmet dog treats for a year.

Check out photos from the event in the gallery above!