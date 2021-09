AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- As children face this wave of the pandemic, some are fighting a new battle -- multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C. It is a rare syndrome which causes inflammation in organs. There have been several cases at the Children's Hospital of Georgia.

"MIS-C is quite rare," Dr. Jim Wilde, a pediatric emergency physician at the Children's Hospital of Georgia, says. "It does happen. There have been at least 40 kids, that the CDC has reported, who have died from MIS-C."