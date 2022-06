THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – The Veterans Council of Chatham County held its June meeting on Monday in Thunderbolt.

The group meets on the first Monday of each month at the American Legion Post 184, with a dinner held prior to the meeting.

The Veterans Council is responsible for the annual Veterans Day parade in Savannah and coordinates veteran events and acts.

