SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Veterans Council of Chatham County named O.C. Fowler with the Navy League and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 671, as Veteran of the Year for 2021 2022.

“This is an amazing accomplishment for him because he was actually the only nominee from 10 organizations that put up nominees,” explained Veterans Council Chairman Joe Higgins.

