SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The United Way of the Coastal Empire welcomed back its Women Who Rule luncheon Tuesday after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

The program celebrates incredible women who lead and help pave the way for others by fundraising for Women United’s transportation.

Ellen Bolch was honored as Woman of the Year.

WSAV was proud to serve as the premier media partner with News 3 anchor Tina Tyus-Shaw as emcee.