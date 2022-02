MIDVALE, Utah (KTVX) — A man is in custody after he allegedly told his 4-year-old child to shoot at police while at a Utah McDonald's Monday afternoon.

Unified Police say Sadaat Johnson, 27, had both of his children — a 4-year-old and a 3-year-old — in the backseat of his car when he went to a McDonald's in Midvale, located about 12 miles south of Salt Lake City.