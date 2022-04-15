SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Step One Automotive hosted its 30th Grab-n-Go Meals event on Friday.

The auto group routinely hosts these meal events, bringing in a local food truck to serve first responders.

Step One also presented its April Local Hero award to the entire Savannah Police SWAT Team and their supervisor, Sgt. Phillip Collard.

“They were recognized not just for their hard work on the team,” Savannah Police stated, “but also for their recent assistance supporting Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision during its annual Dining in the Dark fundraiser.”

“With April being National Volunteer Month, the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision along with Step One felt SWAT was extremely deserving of this month’s honor,” the department continued. “We couldn’t agree more!”