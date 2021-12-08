Photo gallery: Step One Auto hosts ‘Whiskey and War Stories’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Step One Automotive hosted the event “Whiskey & War Stories” presented by Will Summers from Horse Soldier Bourbon Tuesday night at Grand Lake Club at Southbridge.

Summers is one of the 12 soldiers from the U.S. Army Special Operations team who overthrew the Taliban stronghold of Mazar-i-Sharif, while riding horseback through the mountainous terrain of Northern Afghanistan in the first days after the 9/11 attacks earning them the nickname “Horse Soldiers”.

