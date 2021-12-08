Check the latest forecast

Photo gallery: Step One Auto hosts ‘Whiskey and War Stories’

Around Town

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Step One Automotive hosted the event “Whiskey & War Stories” presented by Will Summers from Horse Soldier Bourbon Tuesday night at Grand Lake Club at Southbridge.

Summers is one of the 12 soldiers from the U.S. Army Special Operations team who overthrew the Taliban stronghold of Mazar-i-Sharif, while riding horseback through the mountainous terrain of Northern Afghanistan in the first days after the 9/11 attacks earning them the nickname “Horse Soldiers”.

Check out photos from the event in the gallery above.

