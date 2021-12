ATLANTA (WSAV) — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue is expected to announce Mondy his bid to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary next year, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC).

AJC says it spoke with multiple people familiar with the planned announcement, which could set up a divisive race between two of the Peach State's top GOP leaders. Perdue has told allies he's challenging Kemp because he doesn't believe he can beat Democrat Stacey Abrams for a second time.