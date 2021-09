SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Skidaway Island Boating Club and Yacht Club of Hilton Head Island hosted the annual Hook Ocean Race Saturday.

The race started in Calibogue Sound off Hilton Head Island, headed south past Tybee Island, and then headed up Wassaw Sound to end at Landings Marina on Skidaway Island.

According to organizers, the Hook Race is the only open ocean water sailing event in the Lowcountry.

Check out the sights from the event in the photo gallery above!