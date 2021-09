SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The monthly event “Sips at the Station” helped raise money for the 200 Club Tuesday.

The 200 Club helps provide for the spouses and dependents of law enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics who lose their lives in the line of duty.

“Sips at the Station” happens every month at Ardsley Station. The local networking event helps benefit a different nonprofit each month.

