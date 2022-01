SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Over the weekend, members of the Mu Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. participated in some community service projects in Savannah.

The community service projects included painting and weigh-room renovations at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, painting at the West Broad Street YMCA, and litter pick-ups on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, and Clinch Street.

Check out some of the work the fraternity members accomplished in the photo gallery above.