SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) hosted its April networking luncheon on Wednesday at The Morris Center.

The association welcomed Charles Hill to share how the recent Southeast Georgia Leadership Conference can benefit downtown businesses in the long term.

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger attended the event.

SDBA is a nonprofit funded by local business owners and leaders. The association’s luncheons are held on the second Wednesday of the month to inform and educate members while offering networking opportunities.

Learn more at savannahdba.com.