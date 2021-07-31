Photo Gallery: Saint Leo University Fresh Start back-to-school event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Saint Leo University hosted its 2nd annual Fresh Start back-to-school event Saturday at the Savannah Education Center.

There were school supplies and a host of other prizes available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free services will also be available, including:

Manicures provided by the award-winning team at Image is Everything Nail Bar

Chair Massages for parents provided by Tr1be Naturals Wellness

Haircuts for young men provided by the team at SSP Cutz and “A Stone-Cold Look” salon

Blowouts, jumbo knotless braids, two feed in braids, silk press and natural twists (for boys and girls) provided by “A Stone-Cold Look” Parents must provide 1 pack of the African Collection X-pression Pre-stretched hair for the two Feed in braids and 2 packs of the African Collection X-pression Pre-stretched hair for the Jumbo Knotless Braids For those who want braid styles, the salon asks for washed, blow dried and straightened hair. Those who want natural twists should wash and wet hair prior to coming. And those wanting presses should wash, section and wet their hair before attending.



Saint Leo has also partnered with Amerigroup, E-93/Cumulus Radio, 100 Black Men of Savannah, The Coastal Health District, Center Parc, Domino’s (Team Cowabunga), FedEx Savannah, Future Minds, S2S Facts, Inc., Park Place, Savannah Harley Davidson, Socks for Courtney and Waffle House (Team Savannah).