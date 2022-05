SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Prime Liquor Store welcomed guests Wednesday night for food, music, raffles and a silent auction.

A portion of the proceeds from all purchases during the event went to the Alzheimer’s Association. Representatives from Savannah Supports Ukraine were also in attendance handing out flyers for their mission of supporting Ukrainians during the war.

Prime is located in the Twelve Oaks shopping center at 5500 Abercorn Street.