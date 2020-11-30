Photo gallery: P.A.C.K. – The Stocking Event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – P.A.C.K Savannah helps meet the basic needs of children in Savannah by providing food, clothing and basic necessities.

The local non-profit organization is helping put presents under the tree for families in need this Christmas.

Sunday, P.A.C.K hosted “PACK: The Stocking Event.”

The organization offered free pictures with Santa for a toy donation.

The organization is still accepting unwrapped toys. You can drop them off at their headquarters on Mall Terrace.

Check out the sights from Sunday’s event in the photo gallery below: