Photo gallery: P.A.C.K. the Stocking Event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The non-profit P.A.C.K. (People of Action Caring for Kids) hosted their PACK the Stocking Event Sunday night.

Volunteers took the opportunity to drop off new, unwrapped toys that will go to local children this holiday.

Attendees also got the chance to take a free picture with Santa and celebrate the season with some sweets.

P.A.C.K. is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to helping meet the basic needs of children in the community by packing and distributing bags of food, clothes, and basic necessities.

