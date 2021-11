SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Optim Orthopedics and Optim Therapy held a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for their new facility at 810 Towne Park Dr. in Rincon.

Attendees got the chance to meet the Optim Orthopedics and Optim Therapy team, tour their new facility, and enjoy refreshments.

Check out photos from the event in the gallery above.