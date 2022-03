SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday night McDonough’s Restaurant & Lounge welcomed the Rockland County Police Emerald Society Pipes & Drums Band to the Hostess City.

The pipes and drums band is comprised of police officers both active and retired and their family members from Rockland County, NY.

According to the group, this is their 19th consecutive year to visit Savannah for the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Check out photos from the band’s visit at McDonough’s in the gallery below.