SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – New York Times bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews celebrated the launch of her newest book in style Tuesday at the Drayton Hotel.

“The Homewreckers” is billed as a “delightful summer read about flipping houses, and finding true love.”

Tickets for Tuesday’s book event included a signed copy of “The Homewreckers,” a chance to meet Andrews, refreshments and a donation to the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. In total, $1,500 was given to the nonprofit.