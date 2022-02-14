Photo gallery: JA of Georgia hosts Colonial Group Discovery Center grand opening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Junior Achievement (JA) of Georgia celebrated the grand opening of the new JA Colonial Group Discovery Center of Savannah.

According to the organization, the JA Discovery Center will offer financial educational experiences for middle school students.

The JA says the center will give students an understanding of financial concepts, build 21st century skills, and foster their entrepreneurial spirit.

The center is located on Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong campus.

