SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After two years of COVID cancellations, the Humane Society for Greater Savannah’s Doggie Carnival returned to Forysth Park Sunday.

Presented by Woof Gang Bakery, this was the organization’s 20th Doggie Carnival, bringing pets and people of all ages together for some family fun. And with food trucks, ice cream, bounce houses, games and a doggie derby, there was certainly no shortage of that.

Learn more about the Humane Society and explore adoptable pets at humanesocietysav.org.