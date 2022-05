SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just ahead of Mother’s Day, Hospice Savannah hosted its “We Remember Mama” luncheon to support the health care group’s Story Keeping Program.

The fundraiser took place Friday at The Palmetto Club in The Landings.

Founded by Dottie Kluttz, the Story Keeping Program helps gather memories and stories from patients for their loved ones to cherish.