SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Historic Savannah Foundation ended Women’s History Month celebrating a gift from the past — Anna Colquitt Hunter’s heirloom paintings.

Hunter, an artist and journalist, is known for spearheading the preservation movement in the Hostess City and was one of the founders of the Historic Savannah Foundation.

Her grandchildren recently donated some of her art to the foundation for residents and visitors to enjoy well into the future.

The Historic Savannah Foundation held a networking event Thursday night to unveil the paintings and close out a month of honoring its seven female founders.