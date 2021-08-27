Photo gallery: Habitat For Humanity executive offices grand opening celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Habitat For Humanity held a grand opening celebration for their new executive offices located at 701 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

During the event guests got the opportunity to meet the team, tour the new facility, and learn what Habitat for Humanity is working on locally.

Organizers say the grand opening marks the first time all services are under one roof since Habitat for Humanity’s establishment in Savannah back in 1983.

