Photo gallery: Feed a Trucker Campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-based trucking firm Veteran Carriers teamed up with Enmarket to honor the trucking community with free lunches throughout 2021.

Each Friday, the Feed a Trucker program will involve participating groups at the Enmarket on Pine Barren Road and Highway 80.

“Throughout 2020 and 2021, truckers have kept us fed and supplied, even during the darkest and most frightening days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cliff White, president of Veteran Carriers said.

“We wanted to do something, however small, to acknowledge the sacrifice and determination these truckers have demonstrated. We wanted it to be for all truckers, not just our own drivers, and we worked out a way for volunteer groups like the Veterans Council of Chatham County to participate so that the truckers will know the community at large appreciates them.”