POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – ExperCARE held its grand opening Wednesday for its fourth location in the Coastal Empire.

The new facility is located at 2201 Pooler Parkway next to Costco.

Open seven days a week with extended hours, the Pooler location promises experienced, compassionate urgent health care. No appointment is needed.

ExperCARE has two locations in Savannah — on Mall Boulevard and Abercorn Street — and a facility in Richmond Hill on Exchange Street.