SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local realty business celebrated their expansion into a national real estate group Thursday.

A reception ceremony commemorated the launch of Corcoran Austin Hill Realty.

Former Austin Hill Realty, founded in 1978 in Savannah, becomes the newest affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC.

The Corcoran Group is home to more than 150 offices and more than 5,500 independent salespersons in markets nationwide.

See photos from the reception event in the gallery above.