SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America held their annual holiday auction Monday night.

The group auctioned off over 50 gift baskets, trips, gift certificates and other silent auction items.

The money raised will go to the Scout Reach program. The program brings the benefits of Scouting to youth from low income and single-parent homes.

See the sights from the event in the photo gallery below.