Photo gallery: ‘Christmas in September’ book launch party raises money for fight against childhood cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Gingerbread House hosted “Christmas in September,” a book launch event that also raised money for a childhood cancer non-profit.

New York Times bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews celebrated her latest novel, “The Santa Suit.”

The book tells the story of the discovery of a Santa suit that leads to one woman’s quest solving a mystery of a note left in the suit’s pocket.

The book launch also helped benefit CURE Childhood Cancer, a non-profit with a goal of finding a cure for the disease.

