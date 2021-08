SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Drayton Hotel hosted the “Bubbles and Pearls” event Monday.

The event included food, entertainment and a silent auction. “Bubbles and Pearls” helps raise money for the Greenbriar Children’s Center.

The organization operates an emergency shelter for children who are abused, neglected or abandoned. Greenbriar also provides free counseling and support services for families, children and individuals in crisis.

