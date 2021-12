(NEXSTAR) — A plumber in Houston claims to have found “about 500” envelopes full of cash and checks inside a wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church. Investigators believe the find may have something to do with a 2014 theft at the megachurch, police confirmed.

The plumber made the claim Thursday morning during a call-in to a Houston radio show, saying he found the envelopes around a month back while working in a bathroom.