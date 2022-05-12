SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Five deserving student-athletes received the 2022 DeWitt Award Thursday morning in Forsyth Park.

The awards are given out each year to top eighth-grade athletes from Savannah’s public and private schools. The students were chosen based on academic achievement, athletic performance and exemplary character.

The DeWitt family established the awards to encourage young students who are “already on a path to continue the good fight.”

This year’s honorees are Amani Washington of Georgetown K-8, Talia Johnson of Calvary Baptist Day School, Sebastian Garcia of The STEM Academy at Bartlett, Asher Herrin at Hancock Day School and Stephen Cannon at Savannah Country Day School. View their full profiles at this link.