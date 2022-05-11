SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday marked the start of a two-day, sold-out event benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire.

The 8th annual Wine, Women & Shoes event features a signature luncheon and fashion show on Wednesday, followed by a night of wine, food and shopping on Thursday.

WSAV’s own anchors Tina Tyus-Shaw and Edward Moody walked the runway Wednesday at the Kehoe Iron Works building showcasing two different outfits each.

While Wine, Women & Shoes is sold out, there are still ways to give at rmhccoastalempire.org. The nonprofit provides housing for critically ill or injured children and their families during hospital stays.