SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Abilities Unlimited, Inc. hosted its 8th annual Rhonda Langford Memorial Golf Tournament Monday afternoon in the Hostess City.

Langford, a Beaufort, South Carolina, native, died in May 2013 at the age of 61. A world-record-holding weightlifter, she spent over a decade building Abilities Unlimited, Inc. to provide critically needed services to those in the community who were born with or have acquired a disability.

Officials say this mission is achieved through the nonprofit’s progressive exercise program and Special Olympic Weightlifting Program.

The Savannah Golf Club hosted Monday’s tournament benefiting Abilities Unlimited, Inc.