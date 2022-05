POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire kicked off Memorial Day weekend with their Pooler Run for Heroes.

The Saturday morning run was held in honor of first responders, their families and military heroes.

Organizers said all proceeds from the event will benefit the family members the 200 Club serves.

After a line of duty death, the organization steps in to provide the surviving family with emotional and financial support, including full college tuition.