SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week Coca-Cola of Savannah hosted the nineteenth Annual Kids’ Coke Classic Golf Tournament at The Club at Savannah Harbor.

The event kicked off Sunday with a dinner and auction. Monday, the tournament took place, raising money for organizations including Urban Hope, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, P.A.C.K. and Children’s Miracle Network.

See the sights from the event in the photo gallery below!