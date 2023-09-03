SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- Sunday’s afternoon was filled with food, fun, and culture to kick off Savannah’s first cultural festival.

People from all walks of life attended to appreciate different cultures here in Savannah. WSAV spoke with participants who said this is a great way to bring the community together.

This is the first year the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities decided to spotlight the many cultures that Savannah has to offer.

“We thought what better way than to do that than a very big festival”, Tiffany Cuthbert, executive director of Pillars Initiative said. “So, we have local vendors, there’s local food trucks, local performers coming out just to celebrate the diversity and beauty of Savannah.”

Over 50 vendors participated in the festival. Laura Morales, a home-based baker, brought a piece of her Puerto Rican culture for the community to try.

“I wanted to share my culture with the Savannah community, and I wanted to get into baking as an actual business,” Laura Morales, owner of Coqui Cookies explained. “I think that sharing culture with other people is something that just brings the community together, and it’s a really good way to diversify our community.”

With Savannah being the hostess city, of course, it brought in people from out of state. One South Carolina family says this was a great way to highlight different cultures.

“I think this would be a great event to get the family from all ages…to get them out here to see the different cultures,” Anthony Page, a South Carolina Resident expressed. “You have a lot of diversity out here, selling different things.”

Cuthbert explained to News 3 the importance of this event, which is to bring everyone together. She is hoping to bring this back for years to come.

“We just want you to learn something new, take something new, buy something new and meet somebody from a different background,” Cuthbert stated.

Cuthbert tells us she is hoping to take this cultural festival to the next level.