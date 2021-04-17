Photo Gallery: New distillery opening in Savannah’s Historic District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new distillery company has broken ground in Savannah’s Historic District.

A VIP celebration was held Friday night to celebrate the brewery’s opening next week in the Hostees City.

Photos provided by Alex Neumann.

New Realm cut the ribbon at the three-story 12,000 square-foot distillery. The brewery is located on 120 Whitaker St. and will open on April 21.

It will feature a restaurant, tasting room, rooftop patio and dedicated private event spaces. New Realm will also open a similar site in Charleston soon. Its flagship location is in Atlanta.