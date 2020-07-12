Humane Society seeks community donations and forever homes for dozens of animals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many nonprofits are seeking community support after grappling with the pandemic’s economic impact. The Humane Society for Greater Savannah recently opened their doors after being closed for months. Staff said they are implementing creative ways to be a resource in the community while keeping their employees safe.

“People don’t always realize who needs what when we’re in a bad time, so right now the Humane Society is in desperate need,” Kristin Brown, a realtor with Keller Williams Realty, described at a fundraiser she’d organized for the nonprofit.

The shelter has more than 60 animals that need forever homes, but they said it’s impossible to care and house them without community support.

“We are not government-based. Everyone in the community does their part by helping bring in donations, helping volunteer, doing events for us, getting the word out about our organization and our mission,” Biz Austin, the Community Outreach Coordinator for the shelter, stated.

Brown said she saw the Humane Society’s need and wanted to do her part to help fundraise for them––taking volunteers door-to-door and distributing more than 700 donation bags. The realtor said the stress of finding a way to provide for personal needs often results in fewer charitable donations, but added her belief that finding ways to support community members is what keeps people afloat under financial, physical, and emotional duress.

“I love helping people, I really feel like that’s my calling in life. People don’t really know they’re going to be in a situation where they need help until it’s on us, and that’s the same thing with us. We’ve been going along and doing what we normally do every day and now all of a sudden that’s not available to us anymore. My thought process has always been see the need, fill the gap, and just work with what you’ve got; which that’s all you can do at this time. I have five children and I’ve been doing that for a long time,” Brown relayed.

Brown will continue fundraising for the shelter through July 18th, but said they would gladly pick up donations at any point in time.

“We need Purina dog food and cat food, dog toys, kennels, cleaning supplies, dog beds, blankets, and things like that,” Austin said.

Items can be dropped off at the Keller Williams office on 239 Commercial Drive or at the Bentley’s Pet Stuff on 4501 Habersham Street and the location on 4717 US-80 East.

You can call Brown at (912)-356-5001 to have your donations picked up.

Click HERE to make a charitable donation to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.