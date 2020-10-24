Habersham YMCA celebrates Halloween with trunk-or-treat event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Habersham YMCA and Tapestry Church got into the Halloween spirit Thursday by hosting the 14th annual trunk-or-treat event.

Due to COVID-19, the event was drive-thru style.

One thousand candy bags were prepared ahead of the event, which organizers say turned out to be a great success.

“We know that families need that mental break and that mental release, and we wanted to put some type of normalcy back into Halloween this year,” YMCA of Coastal Georgia District Vice President Krystal McGee said.

