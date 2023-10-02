SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We want to congratulate local veteran Tim Ansley for becoming the 2023-2024 Veteran of the Year elected by the Veterans Council of Chatham County!

Ansley served in the United States Army in Vietnam in 1966-1967.

He was a member of the Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 4392. In addition, Ansley has been a life member for 38 years and a member of the American Legion Post 184 for 38 years. I’ve been a member of Catholic War Veterans for 16 years. He also served as the St. Patrick’s Day grand marshal in 2012.

Here are some photos to commemorate this wonderful night: