SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As truckers rolled into the EnMarket on Highway 80, they were met with a surprise that had many leaving with a smile on their faces—and a warm plate of food.

Hannah Cooch, a service advisor for Veteran Carriers, was happy to help as she handed out free meal tickets to truckers passing through.

Veteran Carriers, a trucking company started by Rob Cooch and Cliff White, wanted to give back to the people that keep America running.

“The trucking community has done so much for us. We wouldn’t be where we are without them,” Hannah said.

Veteran Carriers was started in 2017 after the merging of companies owned by veterans Rob and White. What started as a 40 truck operation has grown to about 150.

“It just grew and exploded and here we are now,” Hannah said.

The company handed out $8 meal tickets at the event for any truckers who arrived. Below are some photos by Bunny Ware of the event.