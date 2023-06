SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) hosted Tina Herring, senior project manager of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, at its luncheon on Wednesday at The Morris Center.

SDBA is a nonprofit funded by local business owners and leaders. The association’s luncheons are held on the second Wednesday of the month to inform and educate members while offering networking opportunities.

Check out the photo gallery below.