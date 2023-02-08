WSAV-TV
by: Bunny Ware
Posted: Feb 8, 2023 / 09:13 PM EST
Updated: Feb 8, 2023 / 09:13 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Downtown Business Association welcomed Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander LTC Bob Cuthbertson this week. Check out the photo gallery below!
