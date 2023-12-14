SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Area Chamber Eggs & Issues Legislative Breakfast allowed the community to come together to address common concerns in our neighborhoods.
Take a look at all the photos from this egg-cellent event below:
by: Bunny Ware
Posted:
Updated:
by: Bunny Ware
Posted:
Updated:
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Area Chamber Eggs & Issues Legislative Breakfast allowed the community to come together to address common concerns in our neighborhoods.
Take a look at all the photos from this egg-cellent event below: